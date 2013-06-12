Turkish ruling party orders protesters to leave Istanbul park

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party on Wednesday ordered protesters to leave Istanbul’s central Gezi Park immediately and said it would consider holding a referendum on redevelopment plans which sparked almost two weeks of violent demonstrations.
“Those with bad intentions or who seek to provoke and remain in the park will be facing the police,” Deputy Chairman Huseyin Celik told a news conference.
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Michael Roddy