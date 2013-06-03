FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish union to strike from Tuesday over unrest
#World News
June 3, 2013 / 12:27 PM / in 4 years

Turkish union to strike from Tuesday over unrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Public Workers Unions Confederation (KESK) said on Monday it would hold a “warning strike” on June 4-5 to protest at a crackdown on anti-government protests over the last four days.

“The state terror implemented against mass protests across the country ... has shown once again the enmity to democracy of the AKP government,” said a statement from the leftist confederation KESK, which has some 240,000 members in 11 unions.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

