Turkish unions call one-day strike for Monday
June 16, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

Turkish unions call one-day strike for Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two Turkish union federations said on Sunday they would stage a one-day nationwide strike on Monday in protest at the forced eviction by riot police of hundreds of anti-government demonstrators from an Istanbul park.

The Confederation of Public Workers’ Unions (KESK), which has some 240,000 members in 11 unions, and the Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions (DISK) announced the strike in a joint statement. Three other groups representing doctors, engineers and dentists will also join the action, it said.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Kevin Liffey

