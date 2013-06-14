FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fourth person dies from injuries after Turkish protests: brother
June 14, 2013 / 3:03 PM / 4 years ago

Fourth person dies from injuries after Turkish protests: brother

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A 26-year-old Turkish man died on Friday from injuries sustained during days of fierce anti-government protests in Ankara, his brother said, making him the fourth person to be killed in Turkey’s worst riots for decades.

Ethem Sarisuluk had been in intensive care for more than 10 days being treated for a head trauma, the Turkish Medical Association said. His brother Mustafa told Reuters that his body was being taken to a forensic institute for an autopsy.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Mark Heinrich

