Egyptian tourist critically injured in Istanbul protests: medics

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An Egyptian tourist is in a critical condition after being hit by a police gas canister in a crackdown on anti-government protests in Istanbul on Friday, a doctors’ association said.

The 34-year-old woman was undergoing an operation after suffering a brain haemorrhage, Istanbul Medical Chamber board member Huseyin Demirduzen told Reuters.

A total of 12 people, including a pro-Kurdish MP, suffered trauma injuries and hundreds suffered respiratory problems due to the effects of tear gas during the clashes around Istanbul’s central Taksim Square, Demirduzen said.