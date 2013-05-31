FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian tourist critically injured in Istanbul protests: medics
#World News
May 31, 2013 / 1:38 PM / in 4 years

Egyptian tourist critically injured in Istanbul protests: medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An Egyptian tourist is in a critical condition after being hit by a police gas canister in a crackdown on anti-government protests in Istanbul on Friday, a doctors’ association said.

The 34-year-old woman was undergoing an operation after suffering a brain haemorrhage, Istanbul Medical Chamber board member Huseyin Demirduzen told Reuters.

A total of 12 people, including a pro-Kurdish MP, suffered trauma injuries and hundreds suffered respiratory problems due to the effects of tear gas during the clashes around Istanbul’s central Taksim Square, Demirduzen said.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
