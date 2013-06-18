U.N. chief urges 'maximum restraint' in Turkey amid protests

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday expressed alarm at the violence in Turkey as confrontations between Turkish security forces and protesters continued after three weeks of demonstrations against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

“(Ban) remains concerned about ongoing clashes between protesters and security personnel,” U.N. spokesman Eduardo del Buey said. “The secretary-general urges maximum restraint and the pursuit of constructive dialogue in order to resolve differences and avoid further violent confrontation.”