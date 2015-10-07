Turks gloomy on economy, suspicious of international partners: survey

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turks are gloomy about the country’s economic prospects, suspicious of international partners and opposed to military involvement in neighboring Syria, according to new research released on Wednesday.

But a majority still favor membership in the European Union, according to the Turkish Perceptions Survey released by the German Marshall Fund.

Turkey has been battered by domestic and international headwinds in recent months, with inconclusive elections, weak economic growth, regional conflicts and a surge in Kurdish militant violence fanning unease in the NATO member.

The survey paints a picture of a population with weakening faith in the economic outlook after a period of growth that fueled more than a decade of electoral success for President Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling AK Party he founded.

It points to the challenge facing AKP as it attempts to woo back voters ahead of snap elections on Nov. 1, after the party lost its majority in June polls for the first time in 13 years.

Evidence of Turkish misgivings toward international partners comes at a time when the U.S. is keen to see Ankara do more in the fight against Islamic State in Syria, and Europe attempts to forge agreement with Turkey on the handling of millions of refugees who have fled Syria.

Of those questions, 47 percent said the economy had worsened in the last five years and only 39 percent said it had improved. Looking forward to the next year, 44 percent predict the economy will worsen and 28 percent expect an upturn.

Despite a stalled EU accession bid and bitter disagreements over migration and human rights, 44 percent of Turks still favor membership of the bloc, with 23 percent opposed.

NATO and the United Nations were viewed as trustworthy by just one-third of respondents. Most Turks were unable to identify a single one of the country’s international partners. Of those that did, most identified the United States.

U.S. foreign policies were widely distrusted however, with just 17 percent agreeing with Washington’s Middle East policies.

Some 57 percent opposed military intervention against President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and just 17 percent said Turkey should be actively involved if the U.S.-led coalition decided to intervene. Another 38 percent believe Turkey should stay out of the coalition altogether.