6 months ago
Rescue of puppy from Istanbul well captivates Turks
February 15, 2017 / 7:34 PM / 6 months ago

Rescue of puppy from Istanbul well captivates Turks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Firefighters helped by miners and high school students in Istanbul on Wednesday freed a four-month-old puppy trapped in a well for 10 days after a rescue effort that captivated Turks.

The Kangal was discovered nearly two weeks ago stuck down a 70-meter well in a wooded area of Istanbul's Beykoz district.

Disaster agency teams and firefighters were aided by coal miners and students who built a robotic arm to help lift out the puppy, nicknamed "Kuyu" or "Well".

It was rescued at dawn on Wednesday by workers using night-vision cameras and a large clamp, emerging to cheers and shouts of joy, footage showed.

Rescue workers had worked non-stop for days to get Kuyu out, their efforts slowed by the depth of the well. They were also prevented from digging a new hole because of concern it could cause the well to collapse.

They lowered down food and water to keep the puppy alive as they worked.

The hashtag #Kuyu became the No.2 top trending topic on Turkish Twitter.

Following a visit to the veterinary clinic, Kuyu was brought to Beykoz fire station, its new home.

Reporting by Bulent Usta; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan and Angus MacSwan

