FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six injured in building site collapse on new Turkish railway
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 29, 2014 / 3:39 PM / 3 years ago

Six injured in building site collapse on new Turkish railway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Six workers were injured when part of a building site on a new Turkish high-speed rail line, still under testing, collapsed in the northwestern province of Sakarya on Thursday, the Turkish state railway company said.

The incident on the 533-km (330-mile) track, a high-profile project that will link Istanbul and the capital Ankara, took place less than three weeks after a mining disaster killed 301 workers and drew protests over Turkey’s poor record on workplace safety.

Turkish State Railways said part of a scaffolding platform collapsed and that the six workers had been taken to hospital. It said no more were trapped and that it was investigating the circumstances of the accident.

The Transportation Ministry said earlier this week that the high-speed link would become operational in June and that it had been delayed due to sabotage attempts, including the theft of cables and other equipment.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.