Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses his supporters as his wife Semiha (L) looks at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, April 16, 2017.

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a cabinet meeting at his presidential palace in Ankara on Monday, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Sunday, after Turks voted in favor of constitutional changes that will grant him sweeping powers.

Erdogan on Sunday declared victory in the referendum, the biggest political overhaul in Turkey's modern history, but opponents said the vote was marred by irregularities and they would challenge its result.

