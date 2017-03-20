FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe's attitude toward Turkey anti-democratic, deputy PM says
#World News
March 20, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 5 months ago

Europe's attitude toward Turkey anti-democratic, deputy PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The attitude of European countries toward Turkey is anti-democratic and against European values and human rights, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

In a news conference broadcast live on television, Kurtulmus also lashed out at weekend comments from Germany's spy chief, who said Ankara had not provided convincing evidence that a U.S.-based Muslim cleric was behind a failed coup last July.

Kurtulmus called the comments "unacceptable".

He also said it was unacceptable for German newspapers to carry so many headlines about Turkey, saying that was meddling in Ankara's internal affairs.

Turkey and Germany have been locked in a deepening diplomatic row after some cities banned Turkish ministers from speaking to rallies of expatriate Turks on public safety grounds. Kurtulmus called the bans "unacceptable".

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Hugh Lawson

