5 months ago
Turkey warns Europe not to meddle in referendum, 'mind its own business', PM Yildirim says
#World News
March 28, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 5 months ago

Turkey warns Europe not to meddle in referendum, 'mind its own business', PM Yildirim says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey was warning Europe not to interfere in a referendum next month on changing the constitution and expanding President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, adding Europe should "mind its own business".

The issue of the referendum has already badly strained relations between Turkey and several European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, after they banned Turkish ministers from campaigning in their cities ahead of the April 16 referendum.

Yildirim made the comments at a referendum rally in the southern Anatolian province of Karaman.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

