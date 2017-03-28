Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she looked to reverse a dip in polls.
ANKARA Turkey was warning Europe not to interfere in a referendum next month on changing the constitution and expanding President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, adding Europe should "mind its own business".
The issue of the referendum has already badly strained relations between Turkey and several European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, after they banned Turkish ministers from campaigning in their cities ahead of the April 16 referendum.
Yildirim made the comments at a referendum rally in the southern Anatolian province of Karaman.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she looked to reverse a dip in polls.
ANKARA Turkey's main opposition began a battle on Tuesday to annul a referendum handing President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers, while the bar association and an international monitor said an illegal move by electoral authorities may have swung the vote.