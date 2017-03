Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (C) arrives at the Metz-Nancy-Lorraine airport in Goin near Metz, Eastern France, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

METZ, France Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in France on Saturday ahead of a planned speech to Turkish emigres in the northeastern city of Metz on Sunday, a Reuters witness said.

Cavusoglu, who was earlier barred from flying to the Netherlands to campaign for Turkey's April referendum on expanding presidential powers, landed at Metz airport.