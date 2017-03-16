FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
France's Hollande, Germany's Merkel say Turkey's Nazi jibes are unacceptable
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 16, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 5 months ago

France's Hollande, Germany's Merkel say Turkey's Nazi jibes are unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday it was unacceptable for Turkey to use "Nazi" jibes to criticise Germany and other countries for banning rallies in support of President Tayyip Erdogan.

The two leaders said in a joint statement that they had discussed the matter, with Hollande stating that France had expressed its solidarity with Germany and other European Union countries that had been dubbed as Nazis or fascists by Turkey.

Hollande added he had agreed with Merkel that future events organized over the Turkish referendum could take place provided they adhered to French and German laws.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.