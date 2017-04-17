FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 4 months ago

France urges dialogue in Turkey, says referendum lays bare divisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The narrow result in Turkey's referendum giving the president sweeping new powers lays bare deep divisions, the office of French President Francois Hollande said on Monday, urging dialogue between all political sides.

"It's up to the Turks and them alone to decide on how they organize their political institutions, but the published results show that Turkish society is divided about the planned deep reforms," Hollande's office said in a statement.

In a separate statement, France's foreign ministry called on the Turkish government to respect the European Convention on Human Rights and its ban on the death penalty.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra

