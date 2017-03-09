ANKARA President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Thursday some European countries were working for the rejection of constitutional changes in Turkey's April's referendum and voiced concern about what it called rising Islamophobia and racism in Europe.

In a news conference, spokesman Ibrahim Kalin separately said the U.S., Turkish and Russian military chiefs had discussed a coordination mechanism for operations in Syria at a meeting in the southern Turkish province of Antalya this week.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Ece Toksabay, Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ralph Boulton)