FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Germany to get consular access to jailed journalist in Turkey: officials
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 3, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 5 months ago

Germany to get consular access to jailed journalist in Turkey: officials

A protester demands the release of jailed Turkish-German journalist Deniz Yucel in Hamburg, Germany March 7, 2017.Fabian Bimmer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Turkish government has agreed to give Germany consular access to a German-Turkish journalist whose arrest in February soured relations between the countries, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday.

The German government has repeatedly called for access to Die Welt journalist Deniz Yucel, who was arrested in Ankara on charges of propaganda in support of a terrorist organization and inciting public violence. Yucel denies the charges.

"This morning Turkey again officially confirmed ... that we'll finally get access to Deniz Yucel tomorrow to see for ourselves how he is doing after difficult days in prison," Gabriel said in a statement.

A Turkish source with information on the matter said it was "highly likely" the visit would take place on Tuesday.

Yucel faces up to 10-1/2 years in jail if convicted.

Relations between Turkey and Germany have been further strained following bans on planned rallies by Turkish ministers in Germany to drum up support for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Reporting by Thorsten Severin, Gernot Heller and Klaus Lauer in Berlin; additional reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.