Gunmen attack military airport in eastern Afghanistan
KHOST, Afghanistan Gunmen attacked a military air base in the eastern Afghan province of Khost, officials said on Saturday.
ANKARA Turkey is not calling the current German government Nazi, but their practices are reminiscent of that era, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by broadcaster NTV on Thursday.
Already tense relations between the NATO allies deteriorated after the arrest of a German-Turkish journalist in Turkey. Local German authorities have annoyed Ankara by making it difficult for Turkish ministers to hold campaign events in Germany to support President Tayyip Erdogan's bid for new powers in a referendum next month.
Erdogan has accused Germany of "fascist actions" reminiscent of the Nazi era.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)
BAGHDAD Islamic State has released dozens of prisoners held in jails in the districts of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul that remain under its control, residents said on Saturday.
SEOUL Opponents of South Korea's ousted leader, Park Geun-hye rallied in the capital, Seoul, on Saturday to demand that she be arrested, a day after she was thrown out of office over a corruption scandal involving the country's conglomerates.