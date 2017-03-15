FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Germany says Turks must be able to vote in Germany on referendum
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 5 months ago

Germany says Turks must be able to vote in Germany on referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkish citizens in Germany must be allowed to vote here in the April referendum to grant more powers to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a spokesman for Germany's foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We of course stand by our democratic principles and for us that means that Turkish voters in Germany must be allowed to take part in the key decision about the future constitution of Turkey," said the spokesman.

He also said foreign politicians were allowed to campaign in Germany but that there were rules on security and preserving domestic order which were applicable.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin

