5 months ago
German state bans foreign campaigning as EU-Turkey row deepens
#World News
March 14, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 5 months ago

German state bans foreign campaigning as EU-Turkey row deepens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The small western German state of Saarland said on Tuesday it is banning political campaigning by foreign politicians as a row between Ankara and European countries escalates.

"Internal Turkish conflicts have no place in Germany. Election appearances which put at risk domestic peace in our country must be banned," said State Premier Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in a statement.

She said each of Germany's 16 federal states was allowed to ban political activities which put at risk the peaceful coexistence of Germans and foreigners.

Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Joseph Nasr

