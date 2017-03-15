German Finance Minister says situation in Turkey enough to make you cry

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that Turkey had to ensure the conditions were in place to enable it to talk about receiving financial aid but added the current situation was lamentable.

Asked if Germany would stick by its initial offer to look into a Turkish request for economic aid, Schaeuble told reporters:

"The answer is yes. But of course Turkey must keep to or recreate the conditions (needed) as at the moment it is really largely (a situation) that makes you cry."