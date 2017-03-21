FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish behavior in referendum campaign defies comment: Schaeuble
March 21, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 5 months ago

Turkish behavior in referendum campaign defies comment: Schaeuble

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble takes part in a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 20, 2017.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The behavior of Turkish politicians campaigning for a constitutional change to expand the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan is so "unimaginable" that it defies comment, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

Schaeuble was speaking to reporters in Brussels after a meeting of European Union finance ministers.

His comment reflected growing frustration by German officials about repeated comments by Erdogan and other top Turkish officials comparing local bans on rallies in Germany to actions taken during the Nazi era.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber

