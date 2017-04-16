North Korea detains American for 'attempting to subvert country': KCNA
SEOUL North Korea said on Wednesday an American man it had detained in late April was being held for committing what it described as "hostile acts".
ANKARA Turkey's pro-Kurdish HDP opposition said on Sunday that the result of a referendum on granting sweeping powers to the president would remain unclear until its appeal to the High Electoral Board over vote irregularities was finalised.
"The referendum result is a clear sign that a societal agreement could not be reached. Our co-chairs being jailed, the referendum being held under a state of emergency, and other oppressive measures cast a shadow and legitimacy problem over the vote," HDP spokesman Osman Baydemir told reporters.
According to the state-run Anadolu agency, "Yes" votes were ahead at 51.3 percent with 99 percent of ballot boxes opened.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
SEOUL North Korea said on Wednesday an American man it had detained in late April was being held for committing what it described as "hostile acts".
PARIS France's presidential rivals, centrist Emmanuel Macron and the far-right's Marine Le Pen, go head-to-head on Wednesday in a televised debate in which sparks are sure to fly as they fight their corner in a last encounter before Sunday's runoff vote.