North Korea detains American for 'attempting to subvert country': KCNA
SEOUL North Korea said on Wednesday an American man it had detained in late April was being held for committing what it described as "hostile acts".
ANKARA The "Yes" camp has not won as many votes as expected, a Turkish deputy prime minister said Sunday, as votes in favor of constitutional changes that could give President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers showed a narrow lead.
Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, where "No" votes have taken the lead, Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said that the "Yes" camp was still ahead nationwide.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)
SEOUL North Korea said on Wednesday an American man it had detained in late April was being held for committing what it described as "hostile acts".
PARIS France's presidential rivals, centrist Emmanuel Macron and the far-right's Marine Le Pen, go head-to-head on Wednesday in a televised debate in which sparks are sure to fly as they fight their corner in a last encounter before Sunday's runoff vote.