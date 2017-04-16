ANKARA The "Yes" camp has not won as many votes as expected, a Turkish deputy prime minister said Sunday, as votes in favor of constitutional changes that could give President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers showed a narrow lead.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, where "No" votes have taken the lead, Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said that the "Yes" camp was still ahead nationwide.

