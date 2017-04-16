North Korea detains American for 'attempting to subvert country': KCNA
SEOUL North Korea said on Wednesday an American man it had detained in late April was being held for committing what it described as "hostile acts".
ANKARA The leader of Turkey's nationalist MHP opposition party said on Sunday that the outcome of a referendum on boosting the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan was an "undeniably successful achievement" and should be respected.
Devlet Bahceli, who supported the "yes" campaign in Sunday's vote, made the comments in a statement as initial results showed a narrow victory for proposed constitutional changes to replace Turkey's parliamentary system with an executive presidency.
PARIS France's presidential rivals, centrist Emmanuel Macron and the far-right's Marine Le Pen, go head-to-head on Wednesday in a televised debate in which sparks are sure to fly as they fight their corner in a last encounter before Sunday's runoff vote.