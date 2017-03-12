FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Turkey will take steps against the Netherlands until it apologizes: minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey will take steps against the Netherlands until it apologizes: minister

Demonstrators with banners of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gather outsidethe Turkish consulate to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will continue to take steps against the Netherlands until it apologizes over a diplomatic row, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

A diplomatic dispute has raged between Turkey and the Netherlands since the Dutch government barred Cavusoglu from flying there, and then prevented the Turkish family minister from meeting Turks outside the Rotterdam consulate.

Turkey told the Netherlands on Sunday it would retaliate in the "harshest ways."

Speaking to reporters in France ahead of a public appearance in the northeastern city of Metz, Cavusoglu said Turkey was waiting to see whether European countries would voice criticism of the "fascist act" by the Netherlands.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.