Turkey will take steps against the Netherlands until it apologizes: minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will continue to take steps against the Netherlands until it apologizes over a diplomatic row, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

A diplomatic dispute has raged between Turkey and the Netherlands since the Dutch government barred Cavusoglu from flying there, and then prevented the Turkish family minister from meeting Turks outside the Rotterdam consulate.

Turkey told the Netherlands on Sunday it would retaliate in the "harshest ways."

Speaking to reporters in France ahead of a public appearance in the northeastern city of Metz, Cavusoglu said Turkey was waiting to see whether European countries would voice criticism of the "fascist act" by the Netherlands.