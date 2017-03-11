ANKARA The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it does not want the Dutch ambassador to Turkey to return "for some time", as a row between the NATO allies escalated after the Dutch government barred Turkey's foreign minister from flying to the Netherlands.

"We do not want the Dutch ambassador, currently on leave, to return to his post for some time. It has been explained to our counterparts that this grave decision taken against Turkey and the Dutch Turkish community will cause serious problems diplomatically, politically, economically and in other areas," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Daren Butler and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)