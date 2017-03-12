Turkey's Erdogan calls on international organizations to impose sanctions on the Netherlands

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called on international organizations to impose sanctions on the Netherlands, as a diplomatic row over Ankara's political campaigning among Turkish immigrants in Europe continues to simmer.
Speaking at an event in Kocaeli province, near Istanbul, Erdogan said the Netherlands was acting like a "banana republic", and criticized European countries for failing to voice criticism for the Netherlands' treatment of Turkish ministers.
