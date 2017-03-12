FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan calls on international organizations to impose sanctions on the Netherlands
March 12, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 5 months ago

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, March 12, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called on international organizations to impose sanctions on the Netherlands, as a diplomatic row over Ankara's political campaigning among Turkish immigrants in Europe continues to simmer.

Speaking at an event in Kocaeli province, near Istanbul, Erdogan said the Netherlands was acting like a "banana republic", and criticized European countries for failing to voice criticism for the Netherlands' treatment of Turkish ministers.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Mark Potter

