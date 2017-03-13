FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan threatens diplomatic sanctions against Holland
#World News
March 13, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan threatens diplomatic sanctions against Holland

A large image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan placed outside the Turkish consulate during protests in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017.YDylan Martinez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan threatened diplomatic sanctions against the Netherlands on Monday, and said he would go to the European Court of Human Rights over a ban on Ankara's ministers speaking there.

In a speech broadcast live on television, Erdogan also accused Germany of "mercilessly" supporting terrorism. Erdogan has been infuriated by moves in Germany and the Netherlands to stop Turkish ministers from addressing rallies of expatriate Turks before an April 16 referendum that would give his office sweeping executive powers.

Erdogan has previously said that those who would vote against the referendum are aligning themselves with terrorists. He has also accused European countries, such as Germany, of harboring terrorists, something European countries deny.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams

