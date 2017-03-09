ANKARA Turkey will not succumb to "fascists and racists" like Dutch nationalist politician Geert Wilders, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"I will go to the Netherlands, no such obstacle can stop us... We will not succumb to fascists and racists like Wilders," Cavusoglu told reporters on the sidelines of a visit.

Cavusoglu's comments contradicted earlier reports that he had canceled a planned Rotterdam rally ahead of an April 16 referendum to drum up support for expanding presidential powers.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)