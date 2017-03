ROTTERDAM Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will not be allowed to campaign for the Turkish referendum during a visit to Rotterdam on Saturday, the mayor of the Dutch port city said on Friday.

"He has diplomatic immunity and everything so we will treat him with respect, but we have other instruments to prohibit things happening in public spaces," Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters.

