ANKARA Turkey's family minister will travel to the Dutch city of Rotterdam by land, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Saturday, after the Dutch government barred the country's foreign minister from landing his plane there.

Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya is in Germany for separate meetings, Anadolu said, but would head to the Netherlands despite having events she was due to attend there canceled earlier.

The Netherlands refused Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu landing rights for security reasons. He had been pressing a campaign among Turkish expatriates to support President Tayyip Erdogan's proposals for extended executive powers.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ralph Boulton and Alexander Smith)