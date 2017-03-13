FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Turkey should reconsider part of EU migrant deal, media quotes minister as saying
March 13, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey should reconsider part of EU migrant deal, media quotes minister as saying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey should reconsider part of its deal to keep migrants out of the European Union, state-run media quoted Ankara's minister of EU Affairs as saying on Monday, as a row deepened over a ban on Turkish ministers speaking in Europe.

State run Anadolu Agency quoted EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik as saying the land passage component of Turkey's migrant deal with Europe should be reconsidered - presumably referring to Ankara's agreement with Brussels that it would stop the flow of migrants into the bloc.

The Turkish cabinet was on Monday expected to consider imposing sanctions on the Netherlands in a deepening row with its NATO ally over a ban on its ministers speaking at political events in Rotterdam, and Celik said punitive measures were likely.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra

