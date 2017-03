Demonstrators with banners of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gather outsidethe Turkish consulate to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was... REUTERS/Yves Herman

ANKARA Turkey's family minister was stopped 30 meters from the Turkish consulate in the Dutch city of Rotterdam and prevented from entering the building, the minister said on Twitter on Saturday.

Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya travelled to Rotterdam by road from Germany earlier in the day after the Dutch government barred Turkey's foreign minister from flying there.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler and Dominic Evans)