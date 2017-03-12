Turkish foreign minister says Netherlands is 'capital of fascism'

METZ, France (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday the Netherlands was the "capital of fascism" during a speech in France, as a dispute over Ankara's political campaigning among Turkish immigrants in Europe continues to simmer.

"The Netherlands, the so-called capital of democracy, and I say this in quotation marks because they are actually the capital of fascism...," Cavusoglu said during his visit to the northeastern French city of Metz.