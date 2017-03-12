FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Turkish foreign minister says Netherlands is 'capital of fascism'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 5 months ago

Turkish foreign minister says Netherlands is 'capital of fascism'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

METZ, France (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday the Netherlands was the "capital of fascism" during a speech in France, as a dispute over Ankara's political campaigning among Turkish immigrants in Europe continues to simmer.

"The Netherlands, the so-called capital of democracy, and I say this in quotation marks because they are actually the capital of fascism...," Cavusoglu said during his visit to the northeastern French city of Metz.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.