5 months ago
Turkey Deputy PM: Reject claims Ankara deliberately escalating Dutch row
#World News
March 14, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey Deputy PM: Reject claims Ankara deliberately escalating Dutch row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus on Tuesday said he rejected claims that Turkey has deliberately escalated its row with the Netherlands in order to benefit in an upcoming referendum.

Kurtulmus, the government's main spokesman, made the comment in an interview with CNN Turk. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has branded the Netherlands as "Nazi remnants" for preventing his ministers from speaking to rallies of overseas Turks ahead of the vote.

The April constitutional reform referendum would give Erdogan sweeping presidential powers.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

