5 months ago
NATO head calls on Turkey, Netherlands to defuse row
#World News
March 13, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 5 months ago

NATO head calls on Turkey, Netherlands to defuse row

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO head Jens Stoltenberg on Monday called on two of the alliance's members, Turkey and the Netherlands, to defuse their escalating dispute.

"Robust debate is at the heart of our democracies but so is mutual respect," Stoltenberg said. "I would encourage all allies to show mutual respect, to be calm and have a measured approach."

"To contribute to deescalate the tensions, defuse tensions and deescalate the situation, it's important that we now focus on everything that unites us."

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Dominic Evans

