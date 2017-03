Police start to remove demonstrators outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ROTTERDAM Dutch riot police carried out charges on horseback early Sunday to break up hundreds of backers of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan demonstrating at the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

Protesters gathered to show support for the Turkish government after two of its ministers were prevented from campaigning for the referendum next month.

