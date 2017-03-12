FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Dutch government says Turkey responsible for safety of diplomats
March 12, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 5 months ago

Dutch government says Turkey responsible for safety of diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Turkish authorities are responsible for the safety of Dutch diplomats in Turkey, the Dutch foreign ministry said on Sunday, responding to an escalating row between the two countries.

For a short period, the Turkish flag flew outside the Dutch consulate in Istanbul, prompting a complaint from the Dutch government.

"The situation is unclear. The Turkish authorities are responsible for the safety of the Dutch diplomatic mission in Turkey. We have filed a complaint with the Turkish authorities," the foreign ministry said.

Sources inside the Turkish presidency said earlier on Sunday that the flags had been changed by Dutch consulate officials and there had been no outside interference.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter

