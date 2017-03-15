FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Turkey-Netherlands row will not affect Dutch people, business world: Turkish deputy PM
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey-Netherlands row will not affect Dutch people, business world: Turkish deputy PM

Mehmet Simsek, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2017.Ruben Sprich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A diplomatic crisis with the Netherlands over the barring of rallies by Turkish politicians in Rotterdam will cause no problems for the Dutch people and business world, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

Simsek made the comments on the sidelines of an event in Istanbul. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has branded the Netherlands as "Nazi remnants" for preventing his ministers from speaking to rallies of overseas Turks ahead of a vote to grant Erdogan sweeping presidential powers.

Turkey on Monday suspended high level diplomatic ties with the Netherlands as a result of the row.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.