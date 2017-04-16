A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during a referendum in Ankara, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Votes in favor of Turkish constitutional changes that could give President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers stood at 63 percent with just under a quarter of ballots counted, broadcaster NTV said on Sunday.

Polls closed at 4 p.m. (9.00 a.m. ET) in the east of the country and at 5 p.m. elsewhere.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)