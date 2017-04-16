North Korea detains American for 'attempting to subvert country': KCNA
SEOUL North Korea said on Wednesday an American man it had detained in late April was being held for committing what it described as "hostile acts".
ANKARA Votes in favor of Turkish constitutional changes that could give President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers stood at 63 percent with just under a quarter of ballots counted, broadcaster NTV said on Sunday.
Polls closed at 4 p.m. (9.00 a.m. ET) in the east of the country and at 5 p.m. elsewhere.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
PARIS France's presidential rivals, centrist Emmanuel Macron and the far-right's Marine Le Pen, go head-to-head on Wednesday in a televised debate in which sparks are sure to fly as they fight their corner in a last encounter before Sunday's runoff vote.