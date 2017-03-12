Swedish venue owner cancels contract with Turkish ruling party for rally: DHA

ANKARA (Reuters) - The owner of a venue in Sweden’s capital where a senior official from Turkey’s ruling party was due to hold a rally on Sunday canceled the rental contract, Turkey’s private Dogan news agency reported.

The news agency said the owner had not given a reason for their decision.

In the past week several other European countries have prevented Turkish politicians from holding political rallies among Turkish emigres. In the latest diplomatic row, Turkey told the Netherlands on Sunday that it would retaliate in the “harshest ways” after Turkish ministers were barred from speaking in Rotterdam.