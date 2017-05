A man casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA Around 86 percent of Turks eligible to vote have turned out in Turkey's referendum on granting President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping presidential powers, broadcaster Haberturk said on Sunday.

Pollsters, citing previous elections, had previously predicted that a high domestic turnout could hurt Erdogan, as opposition voters traditionally make up a bigger proportion of those who tend to shun the polls on an election day.

