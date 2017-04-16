Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses his supporters at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Unofficial results showed that votes in favor of a constitutional change in Turkey to grant sweeping powers to the president were ahead in Sunday's referendum, the prime minister said, adding the government's next focus was 2019 elections.

Speaking in Ankara at ruling AK Party's headquarters, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told a crowd of flag-waving supporters that after the referendum Turkey was now opening a new page in its democratic history.

"Yes" votes stood at 51.3 percent after 98.2 percent of ballots had been opened for counting, state-run Anadolu news agency said, although a lag between opening and counting them could see the lead tighten further in the final stages.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)