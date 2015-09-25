Thirteen killed in road accident in Turkey: local media

ANKARA (Reuters) - Thirteen people were killed in a road accident in southern Turkey on Friday, as millions took to their cars for the annual Muslim holiday season of Eid, local media reported.

The crash involved a car and a light vehicle and happened in the early hours of Friday near the Bor district of Nigde province, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

Eleven people were pronounced dead at the scene and a further two died in hospital. Video footage showed the badly mangled wreckage of what appeared to be a van, and police sorting through the personal belongings of the victims on the roadside.

The holiday season is a particularly dangerous time on the roads in Turkey, which at the best of times have a grim record in road safety, with heavily-laden vehicles traveling at high speed, and seatbelts rarely worn.

According to the World Health Organization, around 10,000 people lose their lives to road crashes in Turkey each year.