Turkey, Iran agree to improve economic ties, banking a priority: PM sources
April 15, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

Turkey, Iran agree to improve economic ties, banking a priority: PM sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu attends news conference in Helsinki, Finland on April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed on Friday to improve economic cooperation, with banking a priority, prime ministry sources told Reuters, following the lifting of international sanctions on Iran.

The two countries also agreed to increase trade and mutual investments, the sources told Reuters.

Iran is frustrated that few trade deals have been implemented since the nuclear-related sanctions were lifted, as foreign banks still steer clear of processing transactions.

On Friday it called on the United States and European Union to help it access the global financial system, but the White House said the nuclear deal did not include giving Tehran such access.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dominic Evans

