Turkey's Erdogan and Russia's Putin agree to revive mutual relations in call: statement

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's Vladimir Putin spoke on the telephone on Wednesday and both expressed a determination to revive mutual relations and fight against terrorism, Erdogan's office said in a statement.
The call was arranged after Erdogan expressed regret in a letter to Putin on Monday over Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane last year. The two also agreed during their call to meet in person, Erdogan's office said, adding that "necessary steps" should be taken to revive relations.
