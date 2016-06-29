FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey's Erdogan and Russia's Putin agree to revive mutual relations in call: statement
#World News
June 29, 2016 / 10:42 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan and Russia's Putin agree to revive mutual relations in call: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's Vladimir Putin spoke on the telephone on Wednesday and both expressed a determination to revive mutual relations and fight against terrorism, Erdogan's office said in a statement.

The call was arranged after Erdogan expressed regret in a letter to Putin on Monday over Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane last year. The two also agreed during their call to meet in person, Erdogan's office said, adding that "necessary steps" should be taken to revive relations.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz in Ankara and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
