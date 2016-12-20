FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Turkish foreign minister says killing of Russian ambassador aimed to harm relations
December 20, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 8 months ago

Turkish foreign minister says killing of Russian ambassador aimed to harm relations

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, October 12, 2016.Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that the killing of the Russian ambassador in Ankara aimed to harm relations between the two countries but said they would not allow this to happen.

Speaking in Moscow, Cavusoglu said that Turkish and Russian experts would work together to reveal details of the case and that cooperation would continue between the two countries for a political solution in Syria and in other areas.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

