8 months ago
Russia says its ambassador to Turkey has died after being shot
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 5:18 PM / 8 months ago

Russia says its ambassador to Turkey has died after being shot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Monday that the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, had died after being shot by a gunman.

"Today in Ankara as a result of an attack, the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkey, Andrei Gennadyevich Karlov, received a wound from which he died," Zakharova said.

"We regard this as a terrorist act."

Karlov was shot at an art gallery in the Turkish capital on Monday by a gunman shouting "Don't forget Aleppo".

Zakharova said Moscow was in touch with Turkish authorities, who she said had promised a thorough investigation.

The matter would be raised at the U.N. Security Council later on Monday, she added.

"Terrorism will not win and we will fight against it decisively," said Zakharova, saying the Russian Foreign Ministry would be issuing a further statement later in the day.

"The memory of an outstanding Russian diplomat, Andrei Gennadyevich Karlov, a person who did a great deal to fight terrorism in his diplomatic post, will always be in our hearts."

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
